Holiday parades, festivals, and more happening this weekend on the Central Coast

A lot is happening across the Central Coast as we near the end of the work week. Here are six fun things to do this weekend, Friday, Dec. 6 to Sunday, Dec. 8, plus a few extra!

Downtown SLO Holiday Parade

Friday, December 6th 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Downtown San Luis Obispo

Prepare to be dazzled Friday night at the Downtown Holiday Parade as floats snake their way through San Luis Obispo from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. This year, the theme is "Whimsical Wonderland" and the more than 90 floats will incorporate the festive theme. Plus, head to the corner of Chorro and Monterey streets for commentary by the KSBY weather team!

Full details can be found here!

Light up the Downtown - Atascadero

Friday, December 6th, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Atascadero Sunken Gardens

Kick off the holiday season in Atascadero Friday night at the Sunken Gardens with the Light up the Downtown celebration! From 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., holiday musical performances, free hay hides and hot chocolate will be available for kids of all ages. Plus while you're downtown, be sure to check out the Sip and Shop event at local businesses.

Full details can be found here!

Lompoc Valley Children's Christmas Season Parade

Friday, December 6th 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Lompoc will be "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" Friday for the Children's Christmas Season Parade! From 6 to 8 p.m., floats will begin on H Street, proceed onto Ocean Ave. and finish up the parade on I Street. Then, keep the holiday spirit going with the lighting of the community Christmas Tree in Centennial Park.

Full details can be found here!

Talley Vineyards Holiday Market Sip and Shop

Friday, December 6th 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Talley Vineyards, Arroyo Grande

Join the Talley Vineyards team for an afternoon of holiday shopping, delicious bites, and scrumptious sips. Friday night from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. the Talley Vineyards Estate will fill with vendor pop-up shops, bites from Talley Family recipes as well as glasses of sparkling wine.

Full details can be found here!

Reindeer Run 5K Fun Run

Saturday, December 7th 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mitchell Park, San Luis Obispo

Lace up your running shoes and head to Mitchell Park in San Luis Obispo on Saturday for the Annual Reindeer Run 5K! This fun run kicks off at 9 a.m. with activities lasting until noon. Dress in your favorite holiday attire for the fun run, plus enjoy food and games after the race. Proceeds go to the SLO County Friday Night Live Youth Development Programming.

Full details can be found here!

Adventures with Nature: Oceano's Beavers

Saturday, December 7th 10 a.m. to Noon Oceano Dunes Visitor Center

Take an adventure in nature while learning all about the beavers that call Oceano home. Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, join State Park Docent Dan to learn about the beaver’s physical adaptations, their role in our country’s westward expansion, why they were hunted, and their local history. Enjoy an easy walk around the Oceano Lagoon searching for evidence and signs of beaver activity.

Full details can be found here!

Morro Bay Lighted Boat Parade

Saturday, December 7th Morro Bay Embarcadero, 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.

Holiday spirit takes to the water Saturday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. for the Morro Bay Lighted Boat Parade! Gather along the Embarcadero from Tidelands Park to the Rock. Before the parade, grab some hot chocolate and meet Santa Claus by the T pier starting at 5:30 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

Santa Maria Parade of Lights

Saturday, December 7th 5:20 p.m. Broadway, from Enos to Main St.

Celebrate the lights that make the holiday season so magical Saturday night at the Santa Maria Parade of Lights. Floats will make their way up Broadway from Enos to Main Street beginning promptly at 5:20 p.m. Awards will be given for the best use of lights, best band and best marching group!

Full details can be found here!

Paso Robles Christmas Light Parade

Saturday, December 7th 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Downtown Paso Robles

Enjoy the sights and sounds of the holiday spirit with an illuminated parade featuring an array of light spectacles from Paso Robles businesses on December 7, starting at 6 p.m. A variety of awards will also be given for best in show. Join Santa and Mrs. Claus and watch downtown light up with holiday spirit.

Full details can be found here!

Buellton's Winterfest

Sunday, December 8th 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Buellton Rec Center and Village Park

Get into the holiday spirit on Sunday at Buellton's Winterfest. Kick off the day with the beloved "Breakfast with Santa" followed by an evening of free family fun! From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., enjoy 2 tons of snow, local vendors, music, food, drinks and more. Stick around until 7 p.m. when the lights will turn on for the central Christmas Tree!

Full details can be found here!

Cayucos Christmas Tree Lighting

Sunday, December 8th 5 p.m. Corner of Ocean and D Streets

Full details can be found here!

Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides

Nov. 30th, and Dec. 5th, 7th and 14th Township Santa Ynez

Catch complimentary carriage rides this holiday season in Santa Ynez. Rides begin at the corner of Edison and Sagunto Streets.

Thursday, December 5th from 2 p.m. to 4:30 pm.

Saturday, December 7th from 1 pm. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, December 14th from 1 pm. to 4 p.m.

Here is a look at some of the other events going on this holiday season in Santa Ynez.

Full details can be found here!

A Christmas Story

Performances From November 30th to December 22nd, San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre

Be careful or "You'll shoot your eye out" at the iconic Christmas show "A Christmas Story!" SLO Rep will bring the show to life from November 30 to December 22.

Showtimes are:

Wed-Sat @ 7 p.m.

Sat & Sun @ 2 p.m.

Special Sunday Night Show - Dec. 1st @ 7 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

SLOCALLY Made

Open daily from November 30th to December 24th 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. 877 Monterey St, San Luis Obispo

Through Christmas Eve, the old Beverly's Sewing location in Downtown San Luis Obispo will transform into the SLOCALLY Made marketplace. More than 65 local artisans will have pop-up shops for all your holiday gift-giving needs. The market will be open Monday through Wednesday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

Christmas in the Country

November 29th to December 24th Elks Event Center, Santa Maria

Holiday Magic will light up the night at the Elks Event Center in Santa Maria for the 5th Annual Christmas in the Country! Friday and Saturday nights from November 29th through December 24th you can enjoy holiday displays all from the comfort of your car.

Full details can be found here!

Solvang Julefest

November 29th through January 5th Solvang

Celebrate the holiday season the Danish way at this year's Solvang Julefest! The month-long celebration kicks off Friday with the first light and music shows and Nisser Adventures of the season. Through January 5, events will be nonstop! Tree lighting weekend is December 6-8.

Full details can be found here!

Cambria Christmas Lights and Market

Cambria Pines Lodge, November 29th through December 31st

There is still time and a few tickets left to enjoy the Cambria Christmas Market! Friday and Saturday evenings, wander around this German-style Christmas market, enjoy food, shopping, live entertainment, plus over two million Christmas lights! Gates open each evening at 5 p.m. and close at 9 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

Nature Nights at the SLO Botanical Garden

Friday and Saturday Nights from November 29th to December 28th, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden

It is the season of holiday lights and Friday and Saturday nights will be illuminated at the SLO Botanical Garden through December 30. From 5-8 p.m., live music, holiday performances, culinary treats and more will be available.

Full details can be found here!

There is just so much going on, here are a few additional events!

SLOCAL Open December 5th through 8th Morro Bay

Lompoc Art Walk Thursday, December 5th 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Downtown Lompoc

Atascadero Sip and Shop Friday, December 6th 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Downtown Atascadero

Cookies and Cocoa Lighted Trail Friday, December 6th 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Downtown Atascadero

Pismo Beach Holiday Harmony Friday, December 6th 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Pismo Beach Pier

A Perfectly Pink Affair: Annual Holiday Gathering and Charity Event Friday, December 6th 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Madonna Inn San Luis Obispo

Morro Bay Holiday Tree Lighting Friday, December 6th 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Morro Bay City Park

Build Beds for Local Kids Saturday, December 7th 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Home Depot San Luis Obispo

Old Town Goleta Holiday Parade Saturday, December 7th, 6 p.m. Hollister Ave Goleta

Multicultural Holiday Celebration and Sock Drive Saturday, December 7th 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Unitarian Universalist Church San Luis Obispo

Ho Ho Ho Holiday Stroll Saturday, December 7th 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Downtown San Luis Obispo Businesses

Angel Tree Ride Sunday, December 8th 9:30 a.m. to Noon Angel Tree Locations across Santa Maria

Olde Towne Nipomo Family Christmas Sunday, December 8th 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Downtown Nipomo

Arroyo Grande Elegant Evening Sunday, December 8th 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Arroyo Grande Village

