Labor Day weekend on the Central Coast: 6 fun things to do

A lot is happening across the Central Coast as we near the end of the work week! Here are some fun things to do this weekend, from Friday, September 4, through Monday, September 7!

Fall Movie Night: "Zootopia 2"

Friday, Sept. 4, 6 p.m.; 16th Street Park, Grover Beach

Head to 16th Street Park in Grover Beach Friday evening for Fall Movie Night, and watch "Zootopia 2" on the giant screen under the evening sky. Bring blankets, lawn chairs, and the whole family for this free event. The movie starts at 6 p.m., with concession sales starting at 5 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

Concerts in the Plaza

Friday. Sept. 4, 5 p.m.-8 p.m.; Mission Plaza, San Luis Obispo

There is just one more chance to catch Concerts in the Plaza during its 30th season. Head to San Luis Obispo's Mission Plaza on Friday for free live music from opener Forever Green starting at 5 p.m. and headliner Hot 45 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

Pinedorado Days

Saturday, Sept. 5 - Monday, Sept. 7; Cambria

The 76th annual Pinedorado Days will take place this weekend in Cambria. The beloved community celebration is hosted by the Cambria Lions Club. It kicks off with a parade down Main Street on Saturday at 9:30 a.m., followed by Nate's 16th annual Car Show starting at 8 a.m. on Sunday. Throughout the weekend, there will also be BBQ, carnival rides, game booths, and live musical performances at the Pinedorado grounds. The event is free for all to attend.

Full details can be found here!

Morro Bay Art in the Park

Saturday, Sept. 5 - Sunday, Sept. 6, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Monday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Morro Bay City Park

Art in the Park takes place this Labor Day weekend at Morro Bay City Park. The 72nd annual festival serves as a fundraiser for children’s art classes and local scholarships. Browse 100 booths representing 100 independent artists and craft workers, and enjoy a wide variety of food and drinks. The event is free to attend.

Full details can be found here!

Pops by the Sea: Symphony Remix

Saturday, Sept, 5, 4 p.m.; Avila Beach Golf Resort, Avila Beach

Soak up the sunshine at the beach while enjoying the sights and sounds of San Luis Obispo Symphony’s Pops by the Sea Signature Summer Concert at Avila Beach Golf Resort! Listen to live performances of beloved pop classics with one-of-a-kind mashups of iconic hits with local favorites Brass Mash. Gates open at 3:15 p.m. and the concert starts at 4:30 p.m. Lawn seats for adults start at $25.

Full details can be found here!

Baywood Lighted Boat Parade

Sunday, Sept. 6, 5 p.m.-9 p.m.; Blue Pier, Baywood Park, Los Osos

Enjoy a magical night of twinkling lights, live music, and family-friendly fun at the 5th Annual Baywood Lighted Boat Parade. From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., the waters off the Blue Pier in Baywood Park will fill with creative lighted boats, paddleboards, kayaks, and more. Decorate your own to float on or bring a chair to watch from the shore.

Full details can be found here!

