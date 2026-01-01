Light displays and New Year's activities continue over the first weekend of 2026

A lot is happening across the Central Coast for the first week of 2026! Here are six fun things to do this weekend, from Thursday, January 1, through Sunday, January 4!

Lompoc Art Walk

Thursday, January 1, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Old Town Lompoc

This Thursday, Old Town Lompoc will transform into a celebration of local artists for the Lompoc Art Walk. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., stroll through participating businesses featuring live music, art, exhibitions, performances, and more unique vendors.

Full details can be found here!

Nightmare After Christmas Comedy Show

Saturday, January 3, 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Final Girl Wines, Solvang

If you are looking for a laugh, head to the Nightmare After Christmas Comedy Show on Saturday in Solvang from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Final Girls Wines will host four comedians from across the state for a festive and funny evening.

Full details can be found here!

Solvang Julefest

Through January 4, Solvang

There is still time to celebrate the holiday season the Danish way at this year's Solvang Julefest! Through January 4, enjoy nightly light shows, music, tours, and more. Plus, enjoy the Solvang Christmas Tree Burn next Friday Night (January 9th) at 5 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

Santa Barbara Zoo Lights

Nightly from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. until January 11, Santa Barbara Zoo

See the Santa Barbara Zoo in a whole new light! There is still time to catch Santa Barbara Zoo Lights, nightly until January 11. Head to the zoo from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for more than 50,000 illuminated bulbs, lanterns, scenes from around the world, and of course, the animals!

Full details can be found here!

Garden Lights & Winter Nights

Nightly from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. until January 11, Atascadero Sunken Gardens

There is still time to enjoy the Garden Lights & Winter Nights at the Atascadero Sunken Gardens. Nightly from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., the gardens will sparkle with thousands of holiday lights all for free.

Full details can be found here!

Seaside Sock Skating

December 30 to February 1, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., MOXI Santa Barbara

Have you ever wanted to skate on the Central Coast? If so, head to The Wolf Museum of Exploration and Innovation's (MOXI) rooftop from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily for some "Seaside Sock Skating". Kids can kick off their shoes and enjoy this winter sport, without the cold!

Full details can be found here!

