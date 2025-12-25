Lights, train rides, and crafts this weekend on the Central Coast!

KSBY

Food Truck Friday

Head to Cold Coast Brewing in Lompoc for some tasty grub on Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for Food Truck Friday! 14 food trucks will gather to make for a delicious evening!

Check out the details at this link!

Rock 12 Days of Christmas

Celebrate the holiday season at Rock 12 Distillery in Lompoc. Each night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, enjoy festive-themed cocktails, holiday decor, and lots of lights. Christmas tunes will be playing, plus food will be available for purchase.

Check out details at this link!

Candy Cane Train

Celebrate the holiday season aboard the Candy Cane Train! The South Coast Railroad Museum at the Goleta Depot will host festive rides on the decked-out and decorated Goleta Short Line. Just two chances are left to catch a ride. Check it out this Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Goleta Depot. Tickets are $5.

Check out this link for more information!

Nature Lights

Enjoy the San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden by the glow of holiday lights! The Nature Lights festival features acres of holiday lights, new displays, live music, an art market and food from local chefs. Time is running out; the lights will only stay up through December 27.

For tickets, check out this link!

Holiday Twilight Tour

Enjoy the holidays with historical flair! Head to Hearst Castle for the special, seasonal Holiday Twilight Tour! You can enjoy the holiday decorations around the historic castle as well as holiday lights and festive trees. The special tours run through the end of December.

For tickets, check out this link!

Santa Barbara Arts & Crafts Show

Check out over 150 artists and crafters this Sunday at the Santa Barbara Arts and Crafts show! From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Chase Palm Park will host artisans, plus food and drink stalls. This weekly event takes place year-round.

For more information, check out this link!