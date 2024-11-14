Live theatre, roller derby, surfing and more! Here's what's happening this weekend

A lot is happening across the Central Coast as we near the end of the work week. Here are six fun things to do this weekend, Friday, Nov. 15 to Sunday, Nov. 17, plus a few extra!

The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane

November 14, 15 & 16 Templeton Performing Arts Center

Head to the Templeton Performing Arts Center for two weekends of performances of the show "The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane." "The Miraculous Journey" won the 2006 Boston Globe–Horn Book Award for children's fiction and a Parents' Choice Award for Spring 2006 fiction. It was a Quill Awards finalist in the children's chapter book category among many other awards and recognition. Gather the family and enjoy a night of live theatre in Templeton!

Atascasdero Fall Fest

November 15-17 at Sunken Gardens

Head to the Sunken Gardens to celebrate the 4th annual Atascadero Fall Festival. All weekend experience fall fun with live music, carnival rides, and games. The event kicks off at 4 p.m. on Friday and goes from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Attendees can expect food, market vendors and beer tasting!

November Knockout

November 16 from 5-8 p.m. at Earl Warren Showgrounds

Roll over to the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara to see the Brawlin' Betties take on Wasteland at the November Knockout Roller Derby this Saturday. Doors open at 5 p.m. with the first whistle starting at 6 p.m. The event features food, merchandise vendors, and a halftime show. All ages are welcome to attend!

Cal Poly Symphony: 'The Butterfly Lovers' Concert with Chen Zhao

November 17 at 7:30 at the Cal Poly Performing Arts Center

The Cal Poly Symphony will host San Francisco Symphony violinist Chen Zhao for a series of events culminating in its “Butterfly Lovers Concert”. The event will feature performances from the San Luis Obispo Youth Symphony and Cal Poly faculty. Tickets for the event can be purchased at the Cal Poly Ticket Office.

Surfing for Hope Longboard Competition

November 15-17 at Pismo Beach

Stop by Pismo Beach to see the annual Surfing for Hope Longboard Competition. This event is one of two qualifying events for the World Surfing League's longboarding tour and will be broadcast worldwide by the World Surf League. This event was started 13 years ago by Surfing for Hope, a local non-profit that supports families experiencing cancer.

Fiesta Mexicana

November 15-16 at Ethel Pope Auditorium, Santa Maria High School

Celebrate Mexican culture with a Folkorico performance on Friday and Saturday starting at 7 p.m. The event will feature performances from Righetti, Pioneer Valley and Santa Maria high schools, with special guest Los Danzantes de Aztlan from Fresno State University. Tickets for the performance are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

Dune Safety Day

November 16 from 11-3 p.m. at the plaza area next to Fin's restaurant at the Grand Avenue parking lot (this is a change from the original location)

Learn all about dune riding and water safety this Saturday at Dune Safety Day. This event will feature activities and demonstrations from the California Highway Patrol, California Department of Fish and Wildlife, CAL FIRE, ATV Safety Institute, and Kautz Towing. Attendees can also expect a helicopter landing at 11:30 a.m. from the CHP. This event is free for all ages!

Elks National Hoop Shoot

November 16 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Oceano/5 Cities Elk's Lodge

Kids ages 8 to 13 can participate in a free throw contest this Saturday at Elk's Lodge 2504. The Elk's National Hoop Shoot program has been giving kids the chance to shoot for over 50 years. The winner will have the opportunity to get their name in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame!

Turkey Trot Fun Run

Sunday, November 17th Starting at 1 p.m. Arroyo Grande High School

Head to Arroyo Grande High School on Sunday for a taste of some holiday fun! Starting at 1 p.m., kids preschool-aged through middle school can compete for festive prizes in the 46th annual Turkey Trot Fun Run! The distance begins for the youngest contestants at just 1/8 of a mile and gradually increases to one mile for the oldest racers. Bring out the whole family to kick off the holiday season!

French Connections

Sunday, November 17th The Granada Theatre Santa Barbara

