Local shopping, holiday lights and more going on across the Central Coast this weekend

A lot is happening across the Central Coast as we near the end of the work week. Here are six fun things to do this weekend, Friday, Nov. 29 to Sunday, Dec. 1, plus a few extra!

SLO Farmers Market

Thursday, November 9th Higuera Street, San Luis Obispo

Quick FYI, due to Thanksgiving the Downtown SLO Farmer's Market has been canceled for this week. They will be back on December 4th.

Horse Drawn Carriage Rides

Nov. 30th, and Dec. 5th, 7th and 14th Township Santa Ynez

Catch complimentary carriage rides this holiday season in Santa Ynez. This great way to explore the town will have rides beginning at the corner of Edison and Sagunto Street.

Saturday, November 30th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, December 5th from 2 p.m. to 4:30 pm.

Saturday, December 7th from 1 pm. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, December 14th from 1 pm. to 4 p.m.

Here is a look at some of the other events going on this holiday season in Santa Ynez.

A Christmas Story

Performances From November 30th to December 22nd, San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre

Be careful of "You'll shoot your eye out" at the iconic Christmas show A Christmas Story! The SLO Rep will bring the show to life from November 30th to December 22nd.

Showtimes are:

Wed-Sat @ 7 pm

Sat & Sun @ 2 pm

Special Sunday Night Show - Dec. 1st @ 7 pm

SLOCALLY Made

Open daily from November 30th to December 24th 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. 877 Monterey St, San Luis Obispo

Take on your holiday shopping with a local flair. Starting this Saturday, November 30th, and lasting to Christmas Eve the old Beverly's Sewing location in Downtown San Luis Obispo will transform into the SLOCALLY Made marketplace. More than 65 local artisans will have pop-up shops for all your holiday needs. The market will be open Monday through Wednesday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Christmas in the Country

November 29th to December 24th Elks Event Center, Santa Maria

Holiday Magic will light up the night at the Elks Event Center in Santa Maria for the 5th Annual Christmas in the Country! Friday and Saturday nights from November 29th through December 24th you can enjoy holiday displays all from the comfort of your car.

Solvang Julefest

November 29th through January 5th Solvang

Celebrate the holiday season the Danish way at this year's Solvang Julefest! The month-long celebration kicks off Friday with the first light & music shows and Nisser Adventures of the season. Through January 5th, events will be nonstop to create holiday cheer! Tree lighting weekend is December 6th to 8th.

Cambria Christmas Lights and Market

Cambria Pines Lodge, November 29th through December 31st

There is still time and a few tickets left to enjoy the Cambria Christmas Market! Friday and Saturday evenings wander around this German-style Christmas market, enjoy food, shopping, live entertainment plus over two million Christmas lights! Gates open each evening at 5 p.m. and close at 9 p.m.

Nature Nights at the SLO Botanical Garden

Friday and Saturday Nights from November 29th to December 28th, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden

It is the season of holiday lights and Friday and Saturday nights will be illuminated at the SLO Botanical Garden through December 30th. From 5-8 p.m. live music, holiday performances, culinary treats and more will be available.

Central Coast Craft Fair

Friday, November 29th and Saturday, November 30th 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. SLO Vets Hall

Black Friday and Small Business Saturday are teaming up for the Central Coast Craft Fair and Holiday Boutique! From 10 .m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday the SLO Vets Hall will fill with vendors ready to check items off your shopping list with handmade items from Central Coast crafters. Entry is free and all attendees are entered in prize drawings and can indulge in hot cider and cookies!

Santa's House Opening Day Celebration

Friday, November 29th, 12 p.m. Mission Plaza San Luis Obispo

Free, family-friendly, and open to the public — Watch Santa ride into Mission Plaza on a firetruck and enjoy a live performance from the SLO County Band! Celebrate the opening of all the fun in the Plaza. Friday, November 29, 2024 at 12 PM

Light Up the Plaza

Friday, November 29th, 5 p.m. Mission Plaza San Luis Obispo

Free, family-friendly, and open to the public — Join Downtown SLO, the City of SLO, and our sponsors and community partners as they "switch on" the lights in the Plaza, ushering in the start of the 2024 holiday season! Grab a cozy drink downtown and enjoy live music and community. Friday, November 29, 2024 at 5 PM.

Downtown Holiday Lighting Ceremony

Friday, November 29th 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Downtown City Park, Paso Robles

Join Mrs. Claus and the Paso Robles community to light up downtown for the holidays! The community will gather at the downtown city park bandstand at 5:30 and Mrs. Claus will flip the switch to illuminate the trees at 6 p.m. The party will keep going with music, speeches, candlelight caroling, elves and even the Grinch will make an appearance into the evening.

Meet Santa in Templeton

Saturday, November 30th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Agape Christmas Trees Templeton

Get your Christmas list ready and head to Agape Christmas Trees in Templeton on Saturday to meet Santa Claus! From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. chat with father Christmas, enjoy carriage rides, Christmas decor, hot coco, and more! All ages are welcome.

A Musical Journey

Sunday, December 1st 6:30 p.m. Santa Maria Civic Theatre

Let your heart sing Sunday evening at the Santa Maria Civic Theatre for a musical theater vocal workshop. This "Musical Journey will begin at 6:30 p.m. and take attendees through scenes from some of the most beloved musicals of all time. Admission is free but there is a suggested door donation of $10

