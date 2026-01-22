Music, dancing and monster trucks: Here's what's happening on the Central Coast this weekend

A lot is happening across the Central Coast as we close out the workweek! Here are six fun things to do this weekend, from Thursday, January 22, through Sunday, January 25!

SLOCAL Open

Now through Sunday, January 25, Pismo Beach

There is still time to check out the action at the SLOCAL Open! Through Sunday, check out the fierce competition at this World Surf League event, all easy to watch from the Pismo Pier. Enjoy the waves, competition, and awards ceremonies through Sunday afternoon.

Full details can be found here!

2x Monster Truck Show

Saturday, January 24, noon to 5:30 p.m. Paso Robles Event Center

Monster trucks are on their way to the Central Coast! Saturday from noon to 5:30 p.m., the Paso Robles Event Center will host an action-packed afternoon with racing, ride-alongs, stunts, driver meet and greets, and more. Kids' admission starts at $18.50; adult tickets start at $28.50.

Full details can be found here!

Coffee with the Cats

Saturday, January 24, 10 a.m. to noon, Woods Humane Society Atascadero Cattery

Get your weekend cup of joe with the cats of Woods Humane Society this Saturday for the third annual Coffee with the Cats event! From 10 a.m. to noon, the North County Woods Humane Society Cattery in Atascadero will host the cutest coffee dates ever, along with vendors and cat crafts for all attendees.

Full details can be found here!

An Evening of One-Acts

Clark Center for the Performing Arts, Friday and Saturday nights for two weeks

Head to the Clark Center for the Performing Arts over the next two weeks to enjoy an evening of student-directed one-act plays all created by the Arroyo Grande High School Theatre Company. This year's selection includes The AI Play by Don Zolidis, The Trips by Dustin Robert Blakeman, Wake-up Call by Stephen Gregg, and Standardized Testing by Matthew Onufrak.

Show times are:



Friday, January 23 - 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 24 - 7 p.m.

Friday, January 30 - 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 31 - 7 p.m.

Full details and tickets can be found here!

Bach Week Cal Poly

January 22-24, Cal Poly Davidson Music Center and First Presbyterian Church of SLO

Join the Cal Poly Music Department for its 2026 Bach Week from Jan. 22-24. On Jan. 22, there will be an instrumental master class and continuo workshop, a vocal master class, and a lecture titled “Opera's Virtuous Cousin: The Rise of the Oratorio.” On Jan. 23, the period instrumental ensemble Tesserae Baroque will present “Meera Kahe” with Ravindra Deo, tabla, and Hindustani vocalist Saili Oak. On Jan. 24, there will be two performances of the “Oratorio” finale concerts with members of Cal Poly’s Chamber Choir, Symphony and faculty with guest artists.

Full details can be found here!

Black and White Ball with the Dawn Lambeth Band

Saturday, January 24, 5:30-8 p.m., Morro Bay Community Center

The Central Coast Dance Community invites dancers and non-dancers alike to their Black and White Ball this Saturday at the Morro Bay Community Center. Enjoy the sounds of the Dawn Lambeth Band and get a dance lesson from instructor Linda Drake. The event takes place from 5:30-8 p.m. and admission is $15.

Full details can be found here!

Basin Street Regulars Sunday Jazz Concert - The Golden Kickoff!

Sunday, January 25; 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 780 Bello St., Pismo Beach

The Basin Street Regulars kick off their 50th anniversary year with Monte Mills and The Lucky Horseshoe Band at the Pismo Beach Veterans' Memorial Hall this Sunday. Enjoy live music from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $15 for non-members.

Full details and tickets can be found here!

SLO Restaurant Month

Now through January 31, Participating restaurants around San Luis Obispo

The food scene in San Luis Obispo is already legendary, but every day through January, it will be extra special as Restaurant Month offers specials, innovations and more. Over 50 restaurants are offering deals, specials and perfect pairings for the month.

Full details can be found here!

Indies + Eats

Every Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday through February 1, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Hotel San Luis Obispo and the Palm Theatre

Take "dinner and a movie" to the next level this month during Indies and Eats. Every Thursday, Saturday and Sunday until February 1, the Palm Theatre is pairing up with Ox and Anchor for the combination of a movie and prix fixe menu that highlights the theme of the nightly film. Portions of the proceeds from the meals will go to the SLO International Film Festival.

Full details can be found here!

Seaside Sock Skating

Now through February 1, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., MOXI Santa Barbara

Head to The Wolf Museum of Exploration and Innovation's (MOXI) rooftop from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily for some "Seaside Sock Skating". Kids can kick off their shoes and enjoy this winter sport, without the cold!

Full details can be found here!

