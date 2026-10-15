Pumpkins, clams and Halloween fun: 6 things to do this weekend

A lot is happening across the Central Coast as we near the end of the work week! Here are some fun things to do this weekend, from Friday, October 16, through Sunday, October 18!

80th Annual Pismo Beach Clam Festival

October 17th and 18th, Pismo Pier Plaza

The 80th Annual Pismo Beach Clam Festival takes over the Pismo Pier Plaza Saturday and Sunday with a weekend full of live entertainment, food, family activities and a celebration of the city's history. The event features the annual Clam Festival Parade, a clam chowder cook-off, local vendors and a free kids zone.

Full details can be found here!

Atascadero Fall Festival and Colony Days

October 16th through 18th, Sunken Gardens, Atascadero

It is a busy weekend in Atascadero! Celebrate Colony Days as well as the Atascadero Fall Fest! Friday through Sunday, the Sunken Gardens will be filled with live entertainment, food vendors, carnival rides, contests and more. Plus, Saturday morning, check out the Colony Days Parade beginning at 10 a.m.!

Full details on the Atascadero Fall Fest can be found here!

Full details on Colony Days can be found here!

Golden Oak Honey and Pumpkin Festival

October 17th. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Paso Robles Downtown City Park

Paso Robles Downtown City Park will fill with family-friendly fun at the Golden Oak Honey and Pumpkin Festival! Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., enjoy demonstrations, antiques, vendors, contests, as well as a special area for a Kids' Flea Market!

Full details can be found here!

Santa Barbara Vintners Festival

Saturday, October 17th, Noon to 4 p.m. Firestone Estate, Santa Ynez Valley

Saturday, head to Firestone Estate in the Santa Ynez Valley for the 42nd Annual Santa Barbara Vintners Festival! From noon to 4 p.m., wineries from across the region will come together to give visitors the chance to sample local wines, chef-curated bites, live entertainment and more!

Full details can be found here!

SLO Ranch Fall Festival

October 17th and 18th SLO Ranch Market

In San Luis Obispo, celebrate the season at the SLO Ranch Fall Fest! Saturday and Sunday, the marketplace will fill with live music, a comic show, Oktoberfest Beer Garden, Seasonal eats, activities and more!

Full details can be found here!

Zombie 5K Glow Walk/Run

Saturday, October 17th, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Blast 825 Brewery, Stockyards, Orcutt

If you're looking to stay active this weekend, head to Orcutt on Saturday for the Zombie 5K Glow Walk and Run. The pre-party kicks off at 4 p.m. with vendors, food, and music. The main run starts at 6 p.m. Costumes are encouraged. Proceeds go to the Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation.

Full details can be found here!

Boo at the Zoo

October 16th through 31st, Santa Barbara Zoo

Halloween fun is underway at the Santa Barbara Zoo. A Whole New Boo transforms the zoo into a family-friendly Halloween destination with themed decorations, seasonal activities and plenty of opportunities for children to celebrate the spooky season without the scares. This year, check out the adults-only Adult Night on October 22 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., plus the nighttime Boo at the Zoo October 23rd through 25th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

Other events to check out!