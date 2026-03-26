Rodeo, live music & Easter egg hunts: What's happening on the Central Coast this weekend

From college rodeo action and rare wine tastings to Easter egg hunts and community workouts, the Central Coast has a packed weekend ahead. Here's a look at some of the events taking place across our area this weekend.

Coffee Culture Fest

Saturday, March 28; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Santa Barbara Junior High School

The very first Coffee Culture Fest hits Santa Barbara this Saturday, celebrating coffee culture, arts, and community in one vibrant all-day event. Sip from a curated lineup of local roasters and specialty beverages, enjoy live music, yoga, poetry, and cafecito conversations, and shop from local artists and makers throughout the day.

Click here for tickets and upgrade options, including a Coffee Tasting Pass and VIP lounge access.

Move with the Mayor Community Workout

Saturday, March 28; 9-10 a.m.; MZR Fitness, San Luis Obispo

The Move with the Mayor Fitness Initiative invites San Luis Obispo residents of all fitness levels to a free community workout in partnership with the MCSC Women's Business Center. The fun, inclusive workout is also an opportunity to meet local leaders and learn about mentorship, training, and resources available to women entrepreneurs and small business owners across SLO County. It's free and open to the public.

Click here for more information.

Walk and Roll for Inclusion

Saturday, March 28; 9:30 a.m.-noon; Allan Hancock College, Santa Maria

The 4th Annual Walk and Roll for Inclusion Awareness Event celebrates inclusion, raises awareness, and empowers individuals with disabilities, featuring an accessible one-mile route, food trucks, and music by DJ of Ability. This community event is open to participants of all ages and abilities. Registration is $10 to $25.

Click here to register.

35th Annual Easter Eggstravaganza

Saturday, March 28; 10 a.m.; River View Park, Buellton

The 35th Annual Easter Eggstravaganza returns to River View Park in Buellton on Saturday at 10 a.m. The free event features Easter egg hunts for different age levels, followed by activities, games, and pictures with the Easter Bunny.

Click here for more information.

From the Heart Animal Sanctuary Open House

Saturday, March 28; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; 6195 Vista de Robles Pl., Paso Robles

Animal lovers of all ages are invited to a free open house at From the Heart Animal Sanctuary, a nonprofit rescue and rehabilitation sanctuary in Paso Robles. The sanctuary is home to horses, goats, donkeys, an alpaca, mini ponies, sheep, cats, and 21 Siberian Huskies. Donations are appreciated, and please note that dogs are not allowed at this event.

RSVP to fromtheheartanimalsanctuary@gmail.com.

Alternative Tastes Wine Fest

Saturday, March 28; 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.; Pavilion on the Lake, Atascadero

Wine lovers, Saturday is your chance to taste some of the rarest grape varieties grown in Paso Robles at the Alternative Tastes Wine Fest at Pavilion on the Lake in Atascadero. Start with a Red, White and Blind Winemaker Seminar from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., then enjoy the Grand Tasting and Silent Auction with 25-plus boutique winemakers from 1 to 4 p.m. Proceeds from the silent auction benefit the Flag Ranch Foundation.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Jim Glines Memorial College Rodeo

Saturday, March 28, 7 p.m.; Sunday, March 29, 1 p.m.; Santa Maria Elks Event Center, Santa Maria

Saddle up for the Jim Glines Memorial College Rodeo, featuring college rodeo athletes from across the West Coast competing for top honors. Saturday's performance begins at 7 p.m. with gates opening at 5, and Sunday's championship "Short Round" kicks off at 1 p.m. with gates opening at 11. Tickets range from general admission bleacher seats to VIP table packages.

Click here to purchase tickets.

SLO Ranch Free Easter Egg Hunt

Sunday, March 29; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; 871 Froom Ranch Way, San Luis Obispo

Sunday is a full day of family fun at SLO Ranch, with free Easter Egg Hunts for children ages 1 through 6 at 10:30 a.m. and again at 2 p.m. Enjoy bounce houses, face painting, crafts, Easter Bunny visits, hay rides, farm games, and a DJ dance party in the courtyard from noon to 4 p.m., all with free entry.

Click here for more information.

Downtown SLO Spring Sidewalk Sale

Sunday, March 29; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; Downtown San Luis Obispo

On Sunday, Downtown San Luis Obispo's Spring Sidewalk Sale fills the streets with amazing deals from local shops and boutiques. Parking is free all day in the new Cultural Arts District Parking Structure, and shoppers can register for the Passport Challenge – visit five businesses and you're automatically entered to win a downtown gift card. No purchase necessary to enter the drawing!

Click here for more information.

Yosemite Jazz Band Jazz Dance Concert

Sunday, March 29; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; Pismo Beach Veterans' Memorial Hall, Bello Street, Pismo Beach

The Basin Street Regulars present the Yosemite Jazz Band in a live Jazz Dance Concert at the Pismo Beach Veterans' Memorial Hall. This high-energy ensemble, with a 32-year legacy, plays traditional and Dixieland jazz guaranteed to get you on your feet. Tickets are $15 for non-members and $10 for members.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Lompoc Pops Orchestra Celebrates Ella Fitzgerald

Sunday, March 29; 4 p.m.; First United Methodist Church, North F Street, Lompoc

Sunday at 4 p.m., the Lompoc Pops Orchestra presents a special tribute to Ella Fitzgerald and the Great American Songbook at First United Methodist Church in Lompoc. Maestro Brian Alhadeff leads the orchestra through beloved jazz standards and timeless classics in what promises to be a nostalgic and unforgettable afternoon. Tickets are $25 for general admission, $5 for students and active-duty military, and free for children 12 and under.

Click here for ticket information.

Santa Maria Valley’s Official 2026 Craft Cocktail Contest

Entire month of March; participating businesses

Cocktail enthusiasts, the month of March is your chance to try new concoctions during the Santa Maria Valley's Official 2026 Craft Cocktail Contest. Visit any participating winery, brewery, or restaurant, order the official "2026 Contest Entry," and vote for your favorite by snapping a photo and posting it to Instagram or Facebook with the hashtag #SMVCraftCocktail26. Explore the valley one sip at a time and help crown the People's Choice Winner!

Click here for more information.