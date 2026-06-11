This weekend on the Central Coast: Pride, wine and circus magic

There is a lot going on this weekend across the Central Coast. Here is what you need to know for the weekend of June 12 through June 14, 2026!

Santa Ynez Valley Pride

Saturday, June 13: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; Downtown Solvang

Solvang will be filled with Pride this Saturday at the Santa Ynez Valley Pride Parade and Festival. At noon, the parade will snake its way through downtown. Then, as soon as the parade ends, head to a family-friendly Pride festival from noon to 4 p.m. at Solvang Park. This year's theme is "Pride in Action".

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West Coast College and University Wine Festival

Saturday, June 13: 1 p.m.-4 p.m.; Allan Hancock College, Santa Maria

On Saturday, Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria will host the 4th annual West Coast College and University Wine Festival. Viticulture students from California, Oregon, and Arizona will showcase their hard work. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., enjoy tastings from college wineries and small bites from local restaurants.

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Atascadero Lakeside Wine Festival

Saturday, June 13: 4 p.m.-8 p.m.; Atascadero Lake Park

Sip over 100 wines while enjoying tasty treats Saturday at the Atascadero Lakeside Wine Festival. From 4 to 8 p.m., unlimited tastings will pair with entertainment from local musicians and artists. Plus, make sure to wander over to the Central Coast Zoo for their Roar and Pour Experience

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Atascadero Pride in the Park

Sunday, June 14: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Atascadero Lake Park

Everyone is welcome at Atascadero Pride in the Park this Sunday. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., head to Atascadero Lake Park to enjoy food vendors, wellness services, community partners, vendors, musicians, and so much more.

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Pioneer Museum Family Fun Day

Sunday, June 14: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; 2010 Riverside Ave., Paso Robles

Sunday is Family Fun Day at the Pioneer Museum in Paso Robles. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., enjoy games and activities like Kampfire Karaoke, popped cornhole, checkers and more. Plus, a barbecue lunch will be available for just $5. Admission to the event is free.

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Circus Vargas

June 12-22, Earl Warren Showgrounds, Santa Barbara

The big one is back! Starting this Friday through June 22, Circus Vargas will be putting on a show at the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara. Tickets for the two-hour family-friendly show range from $25 to $90. Kids under two get in for free.

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