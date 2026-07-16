Travel back in time, enjoy live music, carnival rides and more this weekend on the Central Coast

There is a lot going on this weekend across the Central Coast. Here is what you need to know for the weekend of July 17 through July 19.

California Mid-State Fair

July 15th through 26th Paso Robles Event Center, Paso Robles

The California Mid-State Fair celebrates its 80th anniversary with the theme "Back to the '80s," featuring 12 days of live music, carnival rides, livestock shows, food, exhibits, and community competitions at the Paso Robles Event Center. The fair runs July 15-26. It is open Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to midnight, and Friday through Sunday from noon to midnight.

Full details can be found here!

California Wine Festival

July 18th, Chase Palm Park, Santa Barbara

The California Wine Festival's signature Beachside Wine Festival takes place on Saturday at Chase Palm Park in Santa Barbara! Attendees can sample hundreds of fine wines, regional craft brews, artisan cheeses, breads, olive oils, chocolates, and BBQ from competing pitmasters, all accompanied by a live band. VIP/Early Entrance begins at 12 p.m. with General Admission starting at 1 p.m. Last pour is at 4:30 p.m. and this is a 21+ event.

Full details can be found here!

Central Coast Cactus & Succulent Society Show and Sale

Saturday, July 18th, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 19th, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nipomo High School, Olympic Hall

The Central Coast Cactus and Succulent Society is ready for its annual Show and Sale! Friday and Saturday, Olympic Hall at Nipomo High School will fill with hundreds of cacti and succulents ready for judging, alongside plant sales, experts, pottery sales and more. The show is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Full details can be found here!

Central Coast Renaissance Festival

July 18th and 19th, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Laguna Lake Park, San Luis Obispo

Return to the year 1585 at the Central Coast Renaissance Festival! From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Laguna Lake Park will be filled with dancing, live combat, magic, puppetry demonstrations, and more, plus check out the vendors, food, and drink stands! While costumes are not required, they are encouraged!

Full details can be found here!

Central Coast Shakespeare Festival

July 17th through August 9th, Filiponi Ranch, San Luis Obispo

Spend an evening under the Central Coast sky as you enjoy the works of the Bard at the Central Coast Shakespeare Festival! Each weekend from July 17th through August 9th, Filiponi Ranch in San Luis Obispo will host performances of The Servant of Two Masters. Friday shows begin at 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday shows begin at 6 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

Festival Mozaic

July 15th through August 1st, Venues across San Luis Obispo County

25 captivating musical performances will fill venues across San Luis Obispo from July 15th through August 1st for Festival Mozaic! This summer music festival features unique Central Coast venues and multiple music styles.

Full details can be found here!

Lompoc Old Town Market

July 10-Aug. 14, 5-8 p.m.; 100 block of South H Street, Lompoc

Lompoc's annual Old Town Market kicks off for another season this Friday. From July 10 through August 14, head to the 100 block of South H Street every Friday from 5-8 p.m. for a variety of vendors, community organizations, and live entertainment.

Full details can be found here!

Santa Rita Hills Lavender Festival

Saturday, July 11, 18 and 25, noon to 5 p.m.; Santa Rita Hills Lavender Farm, Lompoc

Celebrate peak lavender season in the Santa Rita Hills near Lompoc at the 3rd Annual Lavender Festival. Head to the farm off of Tularosa Road any Saturday for the rest of July for artisan markets, live acoustic music, and lavender distillation demonstrations. Visitors can stroll through blooming lavender fields and participate in wreath-making classes during this fragrant celebration.

Full details can be found here!

Concerts in the Plaza

Every Friday from June 19 to September 4; Opening act 5 p.m., Main act 6-8 p.m.; Mission Plaza, San Luis Obispo

Concerts in the Plaza continue Friday night in Mission Plaza in downtown San Luis Obispo. This week, catch opening act Kenny Taylor at 5 p.m., followed by the main act, B & The Hive, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

