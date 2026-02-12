Valentine's weekend fun: 6 things to do this weekend on the Central Coast

Love is in the air this Valentine's Day weekend with romantic strolls, sweet treats, and plenty of family fun. Here’s a look at six fund things happening on the Central Coast this weekend.

Sweetheart Stroll – Sip & Shop

Friday, February 13; 5:30-8 p.m.; Downtown Atascadero

On Friday, head to the Sweetheart Stroll – Sip & Shop in downtown Atascadero from 5:30 to 8 p.m. This romantic evening combines shopping at local boutiques with wine tasting and special treats. Tickets are $35 on the day of the event.

Click here for tickets.

Douglass Day Birthday Party and Transcribe-a-Thon

Friday, February 13; 11 a.m.–2 p.m.; UC Santa Barbara MultiCultural Center

Also happening Friday is the Douglass Day Birthday Party and Transcribe-a-Thon at UC Santa Barbara's MultiCultural Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This free event honors Black History Month and the legacy of Frederick Douglass, while giving participants a chance to help digitize historical documents.

Click here to register.

Cal Poly Creamery Ice Cream Drive-Thru

Weekly on Fridays; 12-4 p.m.; Building 18A, Cal Poly

For a sweet Friday tradition, don't forget about the Cal Poly Creamery Ice Cream Drive-Thru each week from noon to 4 p.m. at Building 18a on campus. You can pick up delicious, student-made ice cream without leaving your car.

Click here for more information.

For the Love of Bees

Saturday, Feb.14 & Sunday, Feb. 15; 10 a.m.; California Lavender Honey Farm, San Miguel

This weekend, the California Lavender Honey Farm in San Miguel presents "For the Love of Bees." This special tour takes place both Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m., offering an inside look at beekeeping and honey production. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for kids, and you must register in advance.

Click here to register.

Woo at the Zoo

Saturday, February 14; 10 a.m.–1 p.m.; Central Coast Zoo, Atascadero

Families are invited to Woo at the Zoo on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Central Coast Zoo (formerly Charles Paddock Zoo) in Atascadero. This Valentine's-themed event includes special activities and the unveiling of the Leo the Lion fountain. All activities are included with regular admission.

Click here for more information.

Science on Screen

Saturday, February 14; 7 p.m.; Palm Theatre, San Luis Obispo

Saturday night, catch Science on Screen at the Palm Theatre in San Luis Obispo at 7 p.m. They're showing "The Little Shop of Horrors," followed by a fascinating discussion with local plant experts. General admission is $20.

Click here for tickets.