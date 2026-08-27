What's happening on the Central Coast this weekend: Music, movies and much more!

A lot is happening across the Central Coast as we near the end of the work week! Here are some fun things to do this weekend, from Friday, August 28, through Sunday, August 30, plus a few extra!

FREE Summer Cinema – “Hairspray”

Friday, August 28, 8:30 p.m.; Santa Barbara County Courthouse

Grab a blanket and a low-backed chair and spread out on the lawn at the iconic Santa Barbara County Courthouse this Friday to watch “Hairspray” under the stars. The movie starts at 8:30 p.m., but come early to secure a good spot. The event is free to attend!

Click here for more information.

Stone Soup Music Festival & Street Fair

Saturday, August 29 - Sunday, August 30; Ramona Garden Park, Grover Beach

The Stone Soup Music Festival & Street Fair returns to the newly renovated Ramona Garden Park in Grover Beach this weekend. The beloved community tradition, organized by the Clark Center for the Performing Arts, features live music on two stages, food vendors, arts and crafts, and a Saturday Night Madonna Dance Party featuring the band Blonde Ambition. The festival showcases a wide variety of local and guest musicians.

Full details can be found here!

Apple & Sunflower Jubilee

Saturday, August 29 - Sunday, August 30; Avila Valley Barn

Celebrate the changing of the seasons at the Avila Valley Barn Apple and Sunflower Jubilee! On Saturday and Sunday, enjoy apple picking, pony rides, a hay maze, live music, photo ops, treats and more!

Full details can be found here!

INDY40 Fest

Saturday, August 29, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; El Presidio De Santa Barbara State Historic Park

The Santa Barbara Independent celebrates its 40th anniversary with INDY40 Fest, a free community festival open to all ages on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park. The event features live music, food, and festivities honoring four decades of the beloved local newspaper's service to the Santa Barbara community.

Full details can be found here!

Team Up for Special Olympics So Cal

Saturday, August 29, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Minami Community Center, Santa Maria

Learn how you can get involved with Special Olympics at a free “Team Up for Special Olympics So Cal” Sports Expo & Registration Event this Saturday. The event, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Minami Community Center in Santa Maria, will have information for families with prospective athletes as well as those who’d like to volunteer or coach. There will also be an Expo of Sports plus snacks, music and more.

Click here for more information.

SLO Overdose Awareness Day

Saturday, August 29, 12-3 p.m.; Mitchell Park, San Luis Obispo

The community is invited to a special event in San Luis Obispo on Saturday in recognition of SLO Overdose Awareness Day. Head to Mitchell Park from noon to 3 p.m. for the free event, which will offer remembrance, education and overdose-prevention resources, including Naloxone training. Organizers say the event is meant to reduce stigma, support families, and connect residents with treatment and overdose-reversal resources.

Click here for more information.

Saxophone Summit: Celebrating Charlie Parker

Saturday, August 29, 7:30 p.m.; Cuesta College, San Luis Obispo

Head to Cuesta College on Saturday night for the first-ever Saxophone Summit: Celebrating Charlie Parker. The concert takes place at 7:30 p.m. at the Harold J. Miossi Cultural and Performing Arts Center, and will bring together Cuesta alumni, current students, faculty, Cal Poly musicians and others to honor the legendary jazz saxophonist on what would have been his 106th birthday. General admission is $40 with discounts for San Luis Obispo County Jazz Federation members and students.

Click here to purchase tickets.