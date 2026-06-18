Your Central Coast weekend guide: Live music and summer festivals return

There is a lot going on this weekend across the Central Coast. Here is what you need to know for the weekend of June 19 through June 21, 2026!

Concerts in the Plaza

Every Friday from June 19 to September 4; Opening act 5 p.m., Main act 6-8 p.m.; Mission Plaza, San Luis Obispo

It's back! Friday night, San Luis Obispo's Mission Plaza will host the first Concerts in the Plaza event of the 2026 season. At 5 p.m., opening act Ras Danny will kick off the night, followed by the main act, The Groove Collective, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

Live Oak Music Festival

June 19-21; El Chorro Regional Park, San Luis Obispo

The annual Live Oak Music Festival takes place at El Chorro Regional Park in San Luis Obispo over three magical days this weekend. Friday through Sunday, enjoy more than 30 artists plus activities, vendors and more.

Full details can be found here!

Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Festival & Parade

June 19-21; Alameda Park, Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara's most colorful celebration returns for its 52nd year. The Summer Solstice Festival takes place Friday through Sunday at Alameda Park with live music, vendors, and more. A parade, featuring elaborate floats and costumed participants, kicks off Saturday at noon down Santa Barbara Street.

Click here for more information!

Saturday in the Park Summer Concert Series

Saturday, June 20, 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Atascadero Lake Park Bandstand

Atascadero kicks off its Saturday in the Park Summer Concert Series this weekend. Head to the Lake Park Bandstand to enjoy live classic rock by Garden Party. This will be the first of eight free Saturday concerts throughout the summer.

Click here for the full concert lineup!

30th Annual Elks Car Show

Saturday, June 20, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; 1309 North Bradley Road, Santa Maria

Rev up for the 30th Annual Elks Car Show in Santa Maria on Saturday. Taking place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Elks Lodge on North Bradley Road, check out classic cars, muscle cars, and everything in between. Plus, enjoy a live DJ, food and refreshments.

Click here for more information!

Open Farm Days Weekend

June 20-21; 20+ locations across San Luis Obispo County

Looking for a unique weekend adventure? Open Farm Days offers free tours and tastings at more than 20 farms, ranches, and producers across San Luis Obispo County. Create your own itinerary and discover everything from organic vegetables to artisan cheese.

Click here to register for free tickets!

Check out these events also taking place across the Central Coast this weekend:

Corkscrew Comedy Festival

June 18-20

Santa Ynez Valley

Juneteenth Santa Barbara Block Party

Friday, June 19, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Plaza del Mar Park, Santa Barbara

27th Annual Cambria Heritage Day Celebration

Saturday, June 20, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Cambria Historical Museum, 2251 Center Street

Morro Bay Waterfront Market

Saturday, June 20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday, June 21, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Between Giovanni's Fish Market & STAX Wine Bar, Morro Bay

