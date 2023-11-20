Atascadero encourages local holiday shopping with bonus gift cards

Atascadero’s Chamber of Commerce is bringing back its Shop Local Bonus Program this year, incentivizing locals and non-residents to support Atascadero-grown businesses.

From November 18 through the end of the year, participants who spend $100 or more can earn a $20 bonus gift card, with a maximum of two gift cards earned.

Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Josh Cross explained that $68 of every $100 shoppers spend goes directly back into the community.

“Families will use that money to frequent other Atascadero shops and restaurants that, in turn, support their own families. It creates a beautiful cycle of giving during the holiday season,” Cross said.

Irish Oaks Mercantile owner Melissa Garrett has participated since she set up shop three years ago and said the program attracts locals and non-residents alike.

“We actually have a lot of people around here that come from all over, not just Atascadero, but it’s pretty much all over the county. And they get stuff for their business — gifts, business partners, business associates. They’ll get stuff for events they’re attending as well as, you know, to fill up the stocking or gifts for other people they’re gonna see during the holiday season,” Garrett said.

The Chamber of Commerce emphasizes that receipts should meet the following standards:



Must be readable and itemized

Must include the date and name of business

Must include total amount spent

Receipt must be from November 18, 2023, to December 31, 2023, and add up to at least $100

Taxes, delivery fees, and shipping cannot be included in the total purchase.



Click here for a full list of participating businesses. Gift cards can only be redeemed from the 24 participating stores.