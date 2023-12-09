Atascadero tree farm sells out all pre-cut trees in under 2 weeks

After their first official year in business, Salinas River Ranch Christmas Tree Farm sold out all of their pre-cut trees in less than two weeks.

Salinas River Ranch Christmas Tree Farm owner Amy George said after their opening went public, their trees sold in a matter of days — 170 imports and 150 homegrown.

“We brought in 170 precut trees from Oregon for the Nobles and the Douglas firs everyone loves,” George said, “We sold out in nine days. It was crazy…So then we were thinking about closing up this last week."

That’s when Battaglia Ranch in San Martin offered them 50 more trees to sell.

“He said ‘I’m getting a shipment in on Friday of trees from Oregon and you’re welcome to have 50 of them,’" George said. "… So, my husband drove up there at 5 a.m. this morning and met the truck and they just took it straight from the Oregon truck onto my husband’s trailer. And then we just got them. So now we’re busy setting them all up in here and getting them ready for this weekend."

George hopes to sell the remaining 50 trees this weekend, putting their season total at nearly 400 Christmas trees in only two weeks.

“We’re just so grateful, so grateful for everybody that showed up,” George said.

The tree farm is located at 9555 Santa Barbara Rd. in Atascadero. You can find more information on the business' website.