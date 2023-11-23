Atascadero Turkey Trot sees record amount of donations and participants this Thanksgiving

“Wobble before you gobble” was the mantra for hundreds of runners in Atascadero at the 5th Annual North County Turkey Trot.

Runners and walkers were encouraged to dress up in their best turkey-themed outfits in this family and dog-friendly trot on Thanksgiving.

The top finishers for each category in the 5k, along with the best costumes, were given prizes.

The race that started at the Atascadero Lake Pavilion bandstand was free, but a donation was suggested for those who attended to support the El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO).

“It’s beautiful. The weather did wonders for us. It’s just a great day for the community to come together, giving thanks before you give thanks at your home and celebrate over a wonderful Thanksgiving meal. And of course, gobble gobble!” said ECHO CEO, Wendy Lewis.

The BLoved Foundation offered a matching donation this year, so every dollar donated was doubled. This year broke a record for donations, with a total of $90,000 donated. A record for attendance was also made with 800 participants.

If you weren’t able to get out and run the North County Turkey Trot, you can still donate by clicking,here.