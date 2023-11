The Central Coast Weavers is hosting its annual sale and guild showcase in Atascadero.

Every item displayed at the event is locally handcrafted by guild members.

Organizers say most items are woven but there are also spun, felted, braided, and knit items as well.

The event wraps up Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Strawbale Barn Weaving Studio.

