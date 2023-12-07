Watch Now
How you can meet Neil Young in Atascadero this Friday

FILE - Neil Young performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo in Napa, Calif., on May 25, 2019. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 11:08 AM, Dec 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-07 14:08:02-05

Legendary rock musician Neil Young has a new album and fans have a chance to meet him and get a signed copy this week at Traffic Records in Atascadero.

“Before and After” is Young’s 45th studio album. Three-hundred copies of the album – in the form of LPs, CDs and BluRay DVDs -- will be available for purchase at Traffic Records on Friday, Dec. 8.

Young will appear at the store between noon and 3 p.m.

Traffic Records owner Manuel Barba shared the following details of Young’s appearance: Customers who purchase the album will receive a wristband and be lined up to meet Young. No other albums or memorabilia will be signed. Photos are allowed but Young will not be taking pictures with fans individually. Fans will be required to wear a mask when interacting with Young.

Young’s musical career spans decades, starting in the 1960s. He’s performed both as a solo artist and with groups such as Buffalo Springfield, Crosby, Stills and Nash, and Crazy Horse, and is known for hits including “Heart of Gold,” “Down by the River,” “Cinnamon Girl,” “Ohio,” “Old Man,” “Hey Hey, My My,” “Rockin’ in the Free World,” “Southern Man,” and many, many others.

Young’s latest album includes fresh takes on many of his original songs and includes the previously unreleased “If You Got Love.”

Traffic Records is located at 5850 Traffic Way in Atascadero. Album sales will begin at 7 a.m. on Friday.

