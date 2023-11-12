“It’s a chance for us to honor our veterans": community members celebrate Veterans Day in Atascadero

The Atascadero Veterans Memorial Foundation hosted the Annual Veterans Day Ceremony at the Faces of Freedom Memorial on Saturday.

Nearly 1,000 people attend the Veterans Day event each year.

“It’s a chance for us to honor our veterans, those who have served before as well as those who are serving right now,” Cheryl Hertan said.

At the ceremony, Estrella Warbirds flew overhead, a color guard was accompanied by the Central Coast pipes and drums, and the quilts of Valor were presented to over 20 Veterans.

“It is just so meaningful to the vets to be able to have a quilt that was made particularly for them. It's got their name, their service on it and who made it,” Hertan said.

A guest speaker spoke about her service.

“We have to remember those who served because that is our Country’s legacy and history,” Larson said.

“A reminder of how many people are hidden in this community that nobody knows really exists that are Veterans,” Larsen said.

Leia Larson, Huey Crew Chief Sergeant was enlisted in 2000 and honorably discharged in 2009.

She spoke at the ceremony and shared why Veterans Day is important to her.

“One of the things that we cannot do enough is teach the next generation what the importance of serving your country is and to honor those who had the guts to go out and do it,” Larsen said.

Many at the event emphasized how they wanted more kids to be in attendance, especially since school gives them the day off.