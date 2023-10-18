New Atascadero Chipotle includes first "Chipo-lane" in the county

Chipotle opens a new location in Atascadero Tuesday, the first San Luis Obispo County location that features the "Chipo-lane".

"Chipo-lanes" are drive-thru lanes where guests can pick up digital orders, Chipotle representatives said.

While there are many Mexican restaurants in the area, one Atascadero resident told KSBY it's "great" to have a new Chipotle branch in the county.

"I know it's kind of a controversy," Samantha from Atascadero said, "but it's nice to have something quick and simple. And for me personally, (having) some American Mexican spots that have more plant-based options is really cool. "

The Atascadero branch marks the fourth Chipotle in San Luis Obispo.

It is located at 6435 Morro Road and opens every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.