Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityAtascadero

Actions

New Atascadero Chipotle includes first "Chipo-lane" in the county

chipotle atascadero.jpg
ksby/ Andrew St. Pierre
A new Chipotle restaurant opens in Atascadero Tuesday. The Mexican food chain says this is the first branch in the county that features a drive-thru lane for digital order pick-ups.
chipotle atascadero.jpg
Posted at 6:38 PM, Oct 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-17 21:38:03-04

Chipotle opens a new location in Atascadero Tuesday, the first San Luis Obispo County location that features the "Chipo-lane".

"Chipo-lanes" are drive-thru lanes where guests can pick up digital orders, Chipotle representatives said.

While there are many Mexican restaurants in the area, one Atascadero resident told KSBY it's "great" to have a new Chipotle branch in the county.

"I know it's kind of a controversy," Samantha from Atascadero said, "but it's nice to have something quick and simple. And for me personally, (having) some American Mexican spots that have more plant-based options is really cool. "

The Atascadero branch marks the fourth Chipotle in San Luis Obispo.

It is located at 6435 Morro Road and opens every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
San Luis Obispo

More News In Your Community