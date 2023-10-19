Scares and smiles: Atascadero family's 'Halloween Spooktacular' returns for another year of thrills

Along a quiet residential street in Atascadero, a local family has created a "Halloween Spooktacular" to rival any professional haunted house.

Mark Russo started working on his elaborate Halloween display back in June, and he's now welcoming the public to drop by for another year of thrills.

"I do it because I just love seeing the smiles on folks' faces and the little kids and the big eyes and the laughter — and I like to scare people, too!" he laughed.

The Russos' Halloween Spooktacular is located at 7720 Cortez Ave.

Here are some things to know before you go:



The display will be lit every night through Halloween from 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Visitors are asked to park in designated parking areas off-street and on the opposite side of homes

Visitors are asked to stay on the outside of the scary picket fence. On Halloween night, visitors will be allowed inside

The Halloween night display will also include role players, fog machines, lasers, jumping spiders and other special effects

The display is free to view, but donations are accepted

The Russos have been putting together their Halloween Spooktacular for nearly a decade.