Winter Wonderland returns to Atascadero — and 70 tons of snow with it

The Sunken Gardens in downtown Atascadero transformed into a frosty paradise this evening as 70 tons of snow was delivered to the area for the annual Winter Wonderland event.

The free event with fun and entertainment for the whole family included obstacle courses, bounce houses, trampolines, over 50 craft and food vendors, music and performances, and, of course, a massive snow slide.

"So, you get on and it tells you to hold your head close to your feet," Paxton Humphreys said of the snow slide, who is a young Paso Robles resident. "And then you go faster and when you hit the first bump you get a little air and then you hit the second bump and you just, like, 'phewwww!' You catch a lot of air."

There was enough leftover snow in another area for kids to have the opportunity to take a good old-fashioned icy snowball to the face — or dish one out and assert Winter Wonderland dominance.

Residents — mainly children — also had the chance to take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Other entertainment included performances by the Atascadero High School cheer team, the Fine Arts Academy Monarch Choir and All District Elementary Choir, Motions Academy of Dance, the Atascadero High School and Middle School choirs, and scooter demonstrations by athletes from A-Town Park — which has a world champion in its ranks.

The event ran from 5 to 9 p.m.