How you can see Hearst Castle in all its holiday glory

Staff have been busy getting Hearst Castle ready for the holiday season and one event, in particular, that kicks off next week.

Hearst Castle staff began decorating for the holidays on November 1 but the preparations started weeks before with the decor getting pulled out of storage and cleaned.

“First we had to move furniture out of the way and then set up the interior steel structures on these two big trees and then attach branches and start putting the ornaments and garlands on and then move into the next room. There’s Christmas decoration pretty much in every room on the Grand Rooms Tour which is this whole first floor of the castle," said Jenny Daly, Hearst Castle Museum Curator.

Holiday decorating is a weeks-long process but the end result is what means the most to both staff and visitors.

“It always takes a lot longer than you would think it would. Then again, there’s lots of decor and it's all a lot of little details, so it's satisfying to watch it all come together," said Brenna Parker, Senior Maintenance Aid.

Daly says it’s a very special time.

“It’s something that the staff really looks forward to. It’s something the visitors really enjoy and appreciate," she said.

Hearst Castle is kicking off its Holiday Twilight Tour next week. Visitors will be able to enjoy the Christmas decorations during the night.

“We have guests coming up here for our Holiday Twilight Tour. They get to experience Hearst Castle in the evening. They get to experience the house lit up with Christmas trees and lights. Not only do they get the experience of a normal Grand Rooms Tour, but also a little holiday cheer sprinkled in as well," said Ryan Treller, Hearst Castle Tour Guide Supervisor.

State Parks reports that last year, 62,000 people visited Hearst Castle during the holiday season and they’re expecting similar numbers this year.

Spots are starting to fill up for the Holiday Twilight Tour so staff recommends making reservations in advance. But even if you miss the Holiday Twilight Tour, you can still check out the holiday decorations at any time.

“You can enjoy the decorations anytime, on any day. It doesn’t have to be in the evening to come here and see the wonderful lights, decorations and presents and all of the fun stuff that we have put out," Daly said.

The Holiday Twilight Tour starts the day after Thanksgiving and runs through December 30.