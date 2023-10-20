$1.8 million renovation of Moonstone Beach Boardwalk in Cambria is complete

Cambria’s Moonstone Beach Boardwalk is now open after months of repairs and a price tag of around $1.8 million.

It was closed back in March for repairs to make it safer for the community, and now that repairs are finally done, the boardwalk is reopened. Those walking the boardwalk feel thankful.

“It is an improvement to what was not here before you were just walking on uneven dirt,” Larry Karberg said, who is visiting from Arizona with his wife.

California State Parks District Superintendent Dan Falat says many repairs and reroutes were done along a nearly 4,000-foot section of the popular boardwalk.

An ADA spot was also added and the boardwalk was raised to the standards of accessibility guidelines. The years-long project is part of an ongoing ADA assessment.

“It's a lot easier for her to walk and get around and do things,” Karberg said.

While Karberg and his wife are visiting from Arizona, they're no strangers to Cambria, having visited Cambria many times over the years. They say they are happy about the repairs.

“I think the parking area has improved here,” Karberg added.

Teresa Van from Colorado has been visiting family in Cambria for more than two decades and during her last visit a few years ago, she says she had a bad experience.

“People had passed us and right as they passed us — because the boardwalk was so loose — they stepped on a board and I didn't see it and it hit my leg perfectly. So, I just went flying,” Van said.

Van says she spent the rest of the night in the emergency room.

“Put out my hand to break my fall and ended up breaking my elbow,” Von said.

She is grateful for the changes.

“They have now mostly fixed the boardwalk because it is a lot safer and a lot better for other people and I don't want anyone to have the experience that I had,” Von said.

Falat says as funds become available the additional part of the boardwalk that was not worked on will be done over time.