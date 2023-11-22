Popular Cambria Christmas Market opens this Friday, tickets are still available

The 2023 Cambria Christmas Market opens this Friday and tickets are still available for those looking to enjoy the holiday fun.

The market is open for people of all ages to walk through a path filled with more than two million lights. The event also offers a train ride, a picture with Santa, and live music.

Guests can also enjoy local beer in the Biergarten, taste international cuisine and drink, and shop for handmade gifts and imported German goods at the German Christmas market booths.

The Market starts on Friday, Nov. 24, and runs through Friday, Dec. 23, 5-9 p.m. The Market is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays through Dec. 12.

Admission ranges from $15-$35 per person ages 6+ depending on the evening; children 5 & under are free. To purchase tickets, click here.

All hotel packages include event admission for each person on the reservation, a hotel room and breakfast. Hotels included are the Cambria Pines Lodge, Sea Otter Inn, and The J. Patrick House & Inn. For overnight stays, click here.

Anyone staying at these hotels will have access to Lights Only nights on Mondays and Tuesdays from Nov. 27 - Dec. 12. Only the lights will be on, and there will be no vendors, Santa, train, food, beverage, live music, etc.

The fun doesn't stop at the market, the neighboring Cambria Nursery and Florist will also participate in the festivities, with thousands of lights, a Christmas Museum, and plenty of shopping opportunities, including imported German Christmas collectibles and ornaments.