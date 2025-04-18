Egg hunts this weekend across the Central Coast

Easter is coming up and organizations across the Central Coast are hosting egg hunts for people of all ages.
Here are some of the upcoming egg hunt events:
- Egg Hunt and Festival
- April 19, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Elm Street Park and Soto Sports Complex, Arroyo Grande
- Egg hunts for all ages, including the only Adult Egg Hunt in South San Luis Obispo County
- Other events include an egg toss contest, bunny hop races, free hot dogs, face painting, and more.
- Paso Robles Children's Day and Egg Hunt
- April 19, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church of Paso Robles at 915 Creston Road
- Egg hunt for children of all ages
- There will also be games, prizes, music, and more.
- City of Pismo Beach Egg-Stravaganza
- April 19, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dinosaur Caves Park, Pismo Beach
- Hunt times will be divided by age groups as follows:
- Ages 3 & Under: 10:10 a.m.
- Ages 4 - 6: 10:40 a.m.
- Ages 7 - 9: 11:10 a.m.
- Ages 10 - 12: 11:40 a.m.
- Other events include games, crafts, bounce houses, and a magic show
- Nipomo Kid's Day and Egg Hunt
- April 19, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nipomo Community Park
- Egg hunt starts at 11 a.m. on the baseball field
- Families are also invited to build and launch rockets, play on inflatables, enjoy a magic show, check out vendor booths, and play carnival games
- Buellton Easter Eggstravaganza
- April 19, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., River View Park, Buellton
- Egg hunt kicks off promptly at 10 a.m.
- Followed by games, activities, and pictures with the Easter Bunny until noon