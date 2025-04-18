Watch Now
Egg hunts this weekend across the Central Coast

Families got to enjoy a barbecue, egg hunt and bounce house. Even the Easter bunny made a quick stop.
Easter is coming up and organizations across the Central Coast are hosting egg hunts for people of all ages.

Here are some of the upcoming egg hunt events:

  • Egg Hunt and Festival
    • April 19, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Elm Street Park and Soto Sports Complex, Arroyo Grande
    • Egg hunts for all ages, including the only Adult Egg Hunt in South San Luis Obispo County
    • Other events include an egg toss contest, bunny hop races, free hot dogs, face painting, and more.
  • Paso Robles Children's Day and Egg Hunt
    • April 19, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church of Paso Robles at 915 Creston Road
    • Egg hunt for children of all ages
    • There will also be games, prizes, music, and more.
  • City of Pismo Beach Egg-Stravaganza
    • April 19, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dinosaur Caves Park, Pismo Beach
    • Hunt times will be divided by age groups as follows:
      • Ages 3 & Under: 10:10 a.m.
      • Ages 4 - 6: 10:40 a.m.
      • Ages 7 - 9: 11:10 a.m.
      • Ages 10 - 12: 11:40 a.m.
    • Other events include games, crafts, bounce houses, and a magic show
  • Nipomo Kid's Day and Egg Hunt
    • April 19, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nipomo Community Park
    • Egg hunt starts at 11 a.m. on the baseball field
    • Families are also invited to build and launch rockets, play on inflatables, enjoy a magic show, check out vendor booths, and play carnival games
  • Buellton Easter Eggstravaganza
    • April 19, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., River View Park, Buellton
    • Egg hunt kicks off promptly at 10 a.m.
    • Followed by games, activities, and pictures with the Easter Bunny until noon
