Holiday cheer is just around the corner: Here's where to celebrate

This Friday, December 1 marks the beginning of the holiday season for many communities, and events to celebrate are taking place up and down the Central Coast this weekend.

Here is a list of just some of the events kicking off the holiday cheer this weekend:

Arroyo Grande

On Sunday, December 3 at 5 p.m., the community of Arroyo Grande will host a holiday parade. The parade typically begins at East Branch Street, next to City Hall, then moves to Traffic Way and Branch Street.

Atascadero

The City of Atascadero presents its Light up the Downtown and First Friday Holiday Sip and Shop on Friday, December 1 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sunken Gardens and downtown. Shops will be open late and wine and beer tastings will be available from participating merchants. There will also be complementary Model-A firetruck and hay rides, hot chocolate and a visit from Santa Claus.

This weekend you can immerse yourself in the holiday spirit when the Cuesta Concord Chorus plays their Jolly Holiday Concert. The performance will be at theAtascadero Lake Pavilion on Sunday, December 3 at 3 p.m. and feature a Brass Quintet and guest artist The Jingle Belles. Tickets are $20 general, $5 for students and free for veterans and spouses.

Avila Beach

The 43rd annual San Luis Obispo County Toy Run is happening this Sunday, December 3. The ride will leave from Avila Beach at 10 a.m. and ride to the Portuguese Hall in Arroyo Grande for Santa Maria-style barbecue. Admission is $10.00 and an unwrapped toy for girls or boys ages 1-16 or $20.00 without a toy.

Buellton

Buellton Winter Fest takes place on the first Sunday in December and includes breakfast and photos with Santa and a Holiday Village with snow, vendors, food and drink, and the lighting of the Christmas tree. Click here for more information.

Cayucos

The Christmas in Cayucos Tree Lighting ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3. The event takes place at the corner of Ocean Ave. and D Street and will include carolers and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Goleta

The Greater Goleta Santa Barbara Lions Club’s Annual Holiday Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 2 in Old Town Goleta. More than 70 groups are expected to participate with colorful floats, musical ensembles, and dance groups. The parade is scheduled to take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. along Hollister Avenue from Orange Avenue to Kinman Avenue.

Grover Beach

A Santa’s Workshop-themed holiday parade will take place in Grover Beach on December 2. The parade will start at 10 a.m. and travel along West Grand Avenue. Following the parade, an awards ceremony will take place at Ramona Garden Park featuring live music by Critical Mass.

Lompoc

The Lompoc Valley Children's Christmas Season Parade takes place on Friday, Dec. 1 starting at 6 p.m. The parade starts at Pine Avenue and H Street and ends at Centennial Square where there will be a community tree lighting, hot cocoa, cookies, and a visit with Santa Claus.

Morro Bay

The Morro Bay City Park will be lighting a tree for the holidays on Friday, December 1. Activities will begin at 3:30 p.m., with the official lighting of the tree at 5 p.m. For more information contact Morro Bay Recreation Services at (805) 772-6278.

On Saturday, December 2 at 6:30 p.m., the Morro Bay Lighted Boat Parade will take place. Viewing areas are all along the Embarcadero from Tidelands Park to Morro Rock. The Rotary Santa House will offer hot chocolate, coffee and cookies. The Morro Bay White Caps Band will play holiday music at the South T-Pier starting at 5:30 p.m.

Nipomo

The Olde Towne Nipomo Family Christmas will take place on Sunday, Dec. 3 from 2-8 p.m. in the Olde Towne area. The event includes a parade along Tefft St. starting at 5 p.m. and a Community Tree Lighting ceremony at 5:45 p.m. A Light Show Spectacular will begin at 6:15 p.m. at the Christmas Marketplace located at the corner of Tefft and Thompson Rd. There will also be live music throughout the day, along with a s'more fire pit, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and vendor booths.

Oceano

A Toys for Tots event is happening at Oceano Airport on Saturday, December 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be holiday beverages, kids activities, lunch and reindeer games. Aircraft will be on display and the event is free to all.

Paso Robles

Paso Robles is hosting its 62nd annual Christmas Parade on December 2 at 6 p.m. This year's theme is “All is Bright.” The parade route will travel along Spring Street beginning at 10th St. to 14th St., turns right onto 14th, right onto Park St., left onto 12th St., right onto Pine St., and ending at Park St. Awards will be given out to the best light spectacles.

Pismo Beach

The City of Pismo Beach Recreation is lighting up a tree on the Pier for the holiday season. On Friday, December 1, Holiday Harmony will begin at 5:30 p.m. There will be family events like snow, visits with Santa Claus, cookie decorating, and a bounce house. The official lighting ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. Pets are not allowed.

On Friday, December 1 at 5:30 p.m., Dolphin Bay Resort and Spa is hosting a free screening of How the Grinch Stole Christmas. There will be Grinch-themed snacks and beverages available for purchase. Concessions will open at 4:30 p.m. People are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs.

San Luis Obispo

On Friday, December 1 at 7 p.m., downtown San Luis Obispo will be transformed with its 47th annual Holiday parade. This year's theme is “Out of This World!” Participants are encouraged to incorporate elements of space exploration, celestial beauty, cosmic wonder, and other similar themes. Nearly 90 decorated floats, marching bands, vehicles and others will march in the parade. The parade will last two hours. Parking will be free both on-street and in the structures from 6–9 p.m. on Friday. Streets within the parade route and staging area will close starting at 4 p.m. There will be a free bike valet along the parade route. All three parking structures will be open to the public, with access from Palm Street and Marsh Street, but space is limited.

San Luis Obispo Parks and Recreation is hosting “Holidays at the Jack House” the first two weekends in December. From 5-8 p.m., you can stop by the Jack House to see it decorated for the holidays. The free event will also showcase a newly installed model train which kids will be able to operate.

Click here for more holiday happenings in San Luis Obispo.

Santa Maria

The Santa Maria Parade of Lights will illuminate Broadway on Saturday, Dec. 2. The parade starts at 5:20 p.m. at the intersection of Broadway and Stowell Rd.

Templeton

Ring in the holidays on Saturday, December 2 at 3 p.m. with Holidays at the Farmsteads hosted by ONX Wines Estate Vineyard. Families will be able to decorate sugar cookies, enjoy a “sleigh ride” to the Farmsteads, walk through the Farmsteads' decorations and other family-friendly events. The event is free but RSVP is preferred. ONX is partnering with the Toy Bank of Greater Paso Robles and holding a toy drive. If you bring a toy to donate you will get 10 percent off purchases that day.

Get ready to say cheese at Photos with Santa. Agape Christmas Tree Farm is hosting a photo op with Santa on Sunday, December 3 from 4-6 p.m. You can even bring your pets to take a photo with him. Additionally, there will be carriage rides, a petting zoo and you can purchase a tree and wreath.