In need of a free meal? Lompoc restaurant teaming up to make that happen this week

A local restaurant is teaming up with other organizations to provide a free meal to people in need in Lompoc this week.

The free community dinner is taking place at Floriano’s Mexican Restaurant on Wednesday, Oct. 11, from 5 to 7 p.m.

While organizers say the sit-down event is geared toward serving the homeless, anyone in need or from the community is invited.

"We see a lot of it. I mean, walking through each street, you know, we just see it often, so, I mean, it's it's unfortunate, but I mean, we're trying to do our part," said Floriano's owner Antonio Rodriguez.

Outreach providers from Good Samaritan Services, AmeriCorps, CityNet, Healing Heart Project, the Santa Barbara County Department of Public Health and Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness will be serving the meal, which includes free tacos, rice and beans from Floriano’s.

Hygiene backpacks will also be handed out and attendees can get help connecting with community resources.

Floriano’s is located at 1140 North H Street in Lompoc.

The restaurant along with Transitions-Mental Health Association’s Wellness Center and Helping Hands

of Lompoc are joining forces with other community organizations to make the event possible.

Santa Barbara County 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann and Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne may also be in attendance.