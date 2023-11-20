Amazon liquidation store opens in Lompoc

An Amazon liquidation store is now open in Lompoc.

Lompoc Thunder Deals is located at 1540 N. H Street next to Big 5 Sporting Goods.

Owner George Kassis says they are receiving pallets of products from Amazon. Items are priced at $12 on Fridays and by Wednesdays, are discounted to just $1. The store is closed on Thursdays.

"We're getting pallets by the truckload. We're trying to give everyone deals right now during the holidays and always. We're trying to stay open. You're bound to find something. I mean, we start Fridays at $12 and prices drop every single day,” Kassis says.

He adds that turnout has been great so far.

