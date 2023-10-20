Watch Now
Annual Lompoc Library book sale takes place this weekend

Posted at 2:46 PM, Oct 20, 2023
The Lompoc library is hosting a book sale this weekend.

The sale is located in the Grossman Gallery on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All the books are donated. The sale will include 157 boxes of books and other items.

"We have a lot of little kids that come and they're excited about getting their stack of books," said Donna Dimock, Friends of Library board member. "We charge a dollar an inch by the spine, so they get a pretty good stack of books for their money."

Dimock says these book sales have been happening for more than 25 years and they are held about 4 times a year.

