Annual Lompoc Library book sale takes place this weekend

The Lompoc library is hosting a book sale this weekend.

The sale is located in the Grossman Gallery on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All the books are donated. The sale will include 157 boxes of books and other items.

"We have a lot of little kids that come and they're excited about getting their stack of books," said Donna Dimock, Friends of Library board member. "We charge a dollar an inch by the spine, so they get a pretty good stack of books for their money."

Dimock says these book sales have been happening for more than 25 years and they are held about 4 times a year.