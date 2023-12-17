Local mountain biking club gives away bikes to service members' children

Families showed up at Saint Mary's Church in Lompoc Saturday where over 100 bikes and helmets were given to children as part of the Village Dirtbag's Annual Christmas Bikes for Kids giveaway.

The Village Dirtbags Mountain Biking Club is in year 16 of giving bikes and helmets to families at Vandenberg Space to families of service members of Vandenberg's Space Force Base. The event is designed to show appreciation for service members by giving back to their families.

Rodger McConnell, a member of Village Dirtbags, helped organize the community event again this year.

“16 years ago we put some money into the pot and we bought like 50 bikes for the kids on base, not knowing what the response would be," McConnell said.

McConnell said club members were inspired by mothers and their stories of their husbands being deployed.

“The stories we heard from the moms...It’s like 'I’d see my husband once a year or maybe twice in the last two years' because everybody's being deployed," McConnell commented on their at-home situation.

Village Dirtbags partnered with Main Street Cycles of Santa Maria to purchase bikes and helmets at a discounted rate. The club also took in donations.

"People just know that every dollar that comes in goes to the bikes and for a family that really appreciates that," McConnell commented. "It shows appreciation for that, for the military. That's probably the biggest reason why people contribute."

Village Dirtbag members made sure each bike fit each child perfectly before the families set off for the holiday.

“This was awesome to be able to get them a new bike and remind them that they're still seen when their dad's not here," Jessica Salamacha, wife of a service member said. "So they're pretty pumped."

Salamacha and her children Tommy and Gia received two of those bikes and were able to Facetime their dad to show off their new rides.

“It's tough," Salamacha commented. "We do a lot of family things and a lot of family travel. So having Dad gone, it stinks a little bit. There's a little sting there to not get to do all the things we would normally do, but we're making it fun. This definitely helps bring out some good holiday cheer and some smiles to some downer days.”