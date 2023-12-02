Lompoc Children’s Christmas Parade showcases 70+ entries, tree lighting and pictures with Santa

At Centennial Park in Lompoc, the Christmas tree has been set up, the courtyard is adorned with decorations and nearby businesses are eager to ring in the holiday season. The park is also the end point for the city’s annual Children’s Christmas Parade.

The parade theme for 2023 is “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” and on Friday evening, more than 70 entries including floats, performers and hundreds of Lompoc youth will fill South H Street before strolling down Ocean Avenue to Centennial Park.

After the parade, spectators are invited to stick around for a tree lighting, hot cocoa and an opportunity for photos with Santa himself.

Kim Keth co-owns Madison’s Gifts on the corner of H Street and Ocean Ave. and says her store has extended its hours throughout the holiday season in hopes of catching the crowds.

“It is fun to have people come in while they are waiting for the parade to see what we have got,” she told KSBY. “We are now set up fully for Christmas. It is fun to see people we maybe haven’t seen for a while, and it is just a fun event. Everyone is in the spirit.”

Sections of Highway 1 and 246 along North Ave, J Street, and F Street will be shut down for the event.

The parade starts at 6 p.m. at Pine Ave. and H Street.