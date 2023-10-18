Lompoc church inviting community to Halloween block party

If you’re looking for family-friendly events on Halloween night, one Lompoc church is shutting down the street for a big family-friendly event.

C Street from Walnut to Ocean Avenue will be closed the night of Oct. 31 for the LFC Block Party.

Lompoc Foursquare Church’s free event will include games, candy, popcorn, cotton candy and other fun activities for the whole family.

Other food and drinks will be available for purchase; however, active duty military with an ID will not be asked to pay.

"There are so many churches in our town that really want to serve and care for our community, and this is one of the ways that we get to do it. People come for free. We just want them to know that they matter and so this is one of the ways that we can invest in this great city, Lompoc,” said co-lead pastor, Jon McIntosh.

The block party takes place from 5 to 8 p.m.