Lompoc community members swam for their dream pumpkin

Lompoc Community Members swam for a floating pumpkin at Sunday’s "Dunkin' for Pumpkins” event.

Every year, the Lompoc Aquatic Center's activity pool is transformed into a floating pumpkin patch where participants swim and pick their dream pumpkin.

“What we have is families coming in with their kids, they're swimming with pumpkins in the water,” said Mike Espino, the Recreation Supervisor for the Lompoc Aquatic Center. “Then, right after the swim, they get to select a pumpkin, take the pumpkin outside to our patio and decorate the pumpkins, so it's a great family fun event for the Halloween season.”

The swimming portion of the event took place from 10 am to 11 am. From 11 am to noon, attendees had a chance to decorate their pumpkins.

The Lompoc Aquatic Center hosts multiple family-friendly events throughout the year.



