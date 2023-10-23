Lompoc police identify man killed in hit-and-run in Home Depot parking lot

Lompoc police have identified the man killed in a hit-and-run over the weekend in the Home Depot parking lot as Antonio Ramos, 42, of Lompoc.

Officers responded to the scene off Ocean Avenue around 6 p.m. Saturday after police say multiple 911 calls came in reporting a man had been struck by a vehicle.

First responders performed life-saving measures on Ramos, but police say he died at the scene.

Sgt. Scott Morgan, the public information officer for the Lompoc Police Department, says the investigation is still in the early stages.

“We try to track vehicles in the area, look for witnesses. We obviously read the officer’s reports, look for evidence at the scene, just like any other investigation. Our detectives and motor officers will go out and do their best to hopefully find the person responsible for this,” Officer Morgan told KSBY.

No description of any potential suspect vehicle has been released. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department at (805) 736-2341.

