Lompoc Police Department responded to reports of a hit and run crash around 6 pm at the Home Depot parking lot.

Upon arrival, officers found a 42-year-old man who suffered major injuries. However, despite life saving measures, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

No information on suspects is available at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to please contact the department at (805) 736-2341.