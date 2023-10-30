Lompoc Police Officer found two teens spray-painting gang-related graffiti, one was in possession of a firearm

The Lompoc Police Department reports that one of its officers saw two teenagers spray-painting gang-related graffiti on a wall of a business on Sunday.

The incident occurred at the 400 block North O Street.

When the two male suspects noticed the officer, they fled on foot. The officer chased the teens and was able to handcuff one of them after tasing him.

According to the Lompoc Police Department, the officer allegedly found the handcuffed teen, who is on probation with an outstanding warrant for his arrest, in possession of a loaded 9mm privately manufactured firearm.

Additional officers arrived on scene and found the second juvenile hiding behind a parked vehicle along with a can of black aerosol paint, which allegedly matches the graffiti.

The Lompoc Police Department said the juvenile in possession of the firearm was transported to juvenile hall. The other suspect was released to his parents, but a criminal case was taken against him.