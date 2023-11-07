Lompoc Theatre Project gets $2M+ funding boost

State Senator Monique Limón on Monday presented more than $2.2 million to the Lompoc Theatre Project’s renovation efforts.

The $2.285 million will reportedly help pay for Phase II of the project, which includes the replacement of the tower roof, dressing rooms, lighting, and seating.

The theatre has been closed since 1991. The Lompoc Theatre Project was started in 2012, with the goal of welcoming the public back for movies, concerts, and other live performances by the theater’s 100th birthday in 2027.

The Lompoc Theatre Project had a $3 million fundraising goal for Phase II. By Phase III, they’re hoping to raise a total of $10 million.

Sen. Limón was able to secure the funding in the latest state budget with support from State Assemblymember Gregg Hart.