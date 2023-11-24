Lompoc Thrift store helps families in need with essential clothing and supplies for newborns, babies, and moms

Buying secondhand is an affordable and environmentally conscious way to shop for the holidays. To celebrate "Secondhand Sunday" this year, we spoke with a Lompoc thrift store that is giving back to parents in need.

“A lot of moms don't really reach out when they're in need. There's no shame in it! The minute you tell people that, 'hey, I'm pregnant,' most of your friends are like, 'I have bags of stuff for you.' I try to create that within this community. I'm just like another friend or a sister that can be like, 'hey, I have bags for you,'” said Jessica McAninch, owner of Thrift.

McAninch gives out bags of clothing and other essential items to families in need in addition to selling quality second-hand items in her newly opened shop, Thrift, at 111 1/2 S. H Street in Lompoc.

“Thrifting is absolutely needed for moms in this economy and is extremely helpful for people on a budget. And people have to pay their bills, and it gives these adorable clothes more life rather than ending up in a landfill,” a customer told us.

On Secondhand Sunday, Thrift will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.