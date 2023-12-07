Low-income, supportive housing projects in the works for Mission Hills

On the corner of Burton Mesa Boulevard and Rucker Road outside Lompoc, two supportive housing developments could soon begin construction.

Community members we spoke with have mixed feelings about the plans.

“I think it is really needed, but it just seems like a very strange area for people that have lived on the streets or been poor for a long time,” said William Armstrong, who lives in Vandenberg Village.

On Wednesday, KSBY News reporter Jacob Dizon spoke with Armstrong about the plans for affordable housing in the area, which includes the construction of the 49-unit Brisa Encina project, as well as the development of the 47-unit Plaza de la Bandera project.

Both developments would be designated for low-income and homeless community members, which is why Mission Hills resident Joseph Koorey has some concerns.

“Mission Hills has always been kind of a small neighborhood and it is a close-knit community. I just feel that it could maybe bring some negativity toward the area,” Koorey admitted.

The project site, right off Burton Mesa Boulevard, currently neighbors a shopping center and several homes.

While nearby businesses declined to comment on the plans, Koorey says his biggest worry is safety.

“I have six children right now that I am taking care of. I would be concerned for their well-being considering they can walk up to the store and back to the house with no problem,” he explained. “I would be more concerned with them being able to do that; I would have to be with them at that point.”

County leaders say both projects have been proposed under State Assembly Bill 2162, which is aimed at streamlining development plans for supportive housing as long as the requirements of the bill are met.

And though not required by AB 2162, on December 15, Santa Barbara County’s North Board of Architectural Review will provide conceptual input for the design of the Plaza de la Bandera project.

“What do you think this would mean for the area?” we asked Armstrong.

“Great. Awesome all the way around,” he answered. “I just hope it is safe for the area and that they look at it that way.”

As part of next Friday’s meeting, the Board of Architectural Review will also provide input on a proposal for the construction of a low-income childcare center that would be adjacent to the supportive housing projects.

Koorey admits he has reservations about it all.

“After thinking about it, I don’t think this would be good for this tight-knit community. We are really close in this community, and I just don’t think it would be appropriate,” he stated.

Project planner Soren Kringel says the two projects may move forward with construction once they have been approved by the County’s Planning and Development Department but that the date of their review has not yet been determined.