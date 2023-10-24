Watch Now
Opening of Old Navy in Lompoc is just days away

Posted at 2:15 PM, Oct 24, 2023
Shoppers in Lompoc will have one more store to check out by the end of the month.

Signs are up at Old Navy saying the doors will open for the first time to the community on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m.

Work on the store, located between Boot Barn and ALDI at 725 H Street, has been underway for months.

The Lompoc location is one of approximately 21 new stores the company is planning to open this year.

“As part of the brand’s growth strategy, Old Navy is focused on opening new stores in smaller markets to reach new customers who have had the opportunity to shop the brand online but haven’t had access to a local store,” a press release stated.

