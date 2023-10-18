'Operation Village Sparkle': Volunteers sought for Vandenberg Village cleanup event

On Saturday, Oct. 21, from 9 a.m. to noon, volunteers are encouraged to come out and help clean up areas around Vandenberg Village.

The two-pronged effort focused on teams cleaning up the common areas, such as the sidewalk along Constellation Road between CoastHills Credit Union and the Village Shopping Center.

The Vandenberg Village Lions Club, Vandenberg Village Association, Calvary Baptist Church and the Flower United Church of Christ are working together on the event.

The organizations are also asking people and businesses to use the day sprucing up their front yards including sidewalks, parkways and street gutters.

Organizers with the Lions Club say their mission is to spark renewed pride in the community and to encourage other communities and cities to follow.

"We would like to for people to feel like this is their home and to take pride in their home area, you know, and just love it like we do,” said Billye Iverson, president of the Vandenberg Village Lions Club.

Volunteers are asked to meet at the Village Shopping Center.

More information on who to contact for the cleanup is available on the below flyer.