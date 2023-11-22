Watch Now
Renovated playground now open at Ryon Park in Lompoc

Posted at 8:46 AM, Nov 22, 2023
There’s a new playground now open for children in the Lompoc community to enjoy.

The patriotic-themed playground at Ryon Park includes fitness equipment and two different play structures – one for ages 2 to 5 and another for ages 5 to 12.

The new playground replaces the previous equipment installed 15 years ago, according to the City.

With a total cost of about $600,000, the City says it was paying $400,000 with GameTime funding the rest through a matching grant.

Work is also underway at the park to resurface the tennis courts and pickleball courts that are being added along with fencing, LED retrofit lighting and wind screening.

Ryon Park is located off Ocean Avenue and S. O Street.

