Shop Small Saturday: Lompoc organizes raffle to encourage shopping locally

The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce organized a raffle to encourage people to shop locally on Small Business Saturday.

Shoppers could grab a map from the chamber office, shop at four participating businesses and get it stamped.

Once they receive four stamps from different businesses, they can return the map to the chamber office along with a copy of the receipts to join the raffle.

KSBY spoke with one participating business about the turnout on Saturday.

"We've had a high influx of customers today that are coming in and we're seeing a lot of our ornaments running out the door," John Keth, co-owner of Madison's Gifts said.

Winners of the raffle can get a "Shop Lompoc" gift bag full of prizes.

The last day to submit the map and copy of receipts is December 4th.

Click here for more information about the event.