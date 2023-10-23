Watch Now
Volunteers spread out to cleanup, beautify Vandenberg Village

Courtesy photo
Volunteers took part in the Operation Village Sparkle fall cleanup event Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.
Posted at 1:14 PM, Oct 23, 2023
The Vandenberg Village community is looking a little cleaner this week after volunteers spread out across a portion of the town Saturday to help beautify the area.

Teams worked to clean up various locations along Constellation Road. People who live or work in the area were also encouraged to clean up and beautify their yards as part of the Operation Village Sparkle fall cleanup event.

Volunteers took part in the Operation Village Sparkle fall cleanup event Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.

Organizers say their mission is to “spark a renewed pride in our community” while inspiring others in the area to do the same.

The Vandenberg Village Lions Club, Vandenberg Village Association, Calvary Baptist Church and the Flower United Church of Christ worked together on the event.

A hot dog lunch was provided to the more than 50 volunteers following the cleanup.

Volunteers took part in the Operation Village Sparkle fall cleanup event Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.

