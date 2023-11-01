98-unit Los Osos housing development gets green light from supervisors

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to move forward with plans for a new housing development in Los Osos despite objections from several community members.

The 98-unit subdivision tract will consist of 97 homes and one unit for a storm basin. Fifteen of those homes are deemed for affordable housing.

Many of the Los Osos residents who spoke out at Tuesday’s board meeting opposed the development and argued that the area is not suitable for more people and traffic.

“This is 100 signatures from 100 people that are homeowners in Sunset Terrace. If I go to Monarch Grove and anywhere else, I guarantee you I could get almost everyone to oppose this, so what you’re voting on has nothing to do with affordable housing," said one resident.

Many residents had concerns over how water would be supplied to the new homes.

“We urge you as members of the Board of Supervisors to vote 'no' on approving the tract map so we can protect our precious and finite water supply in Los Osos. Development in Los Osos is needed, and the community is eager to work with landowners and developers to move growth forward in the most sustainable, fair and logical way possible. The Anastasi tract map would be an absolute breakdown between the BOS and Los Osos community at large," said another resident.

According to Golden State Water officials, water supply conditions have been met.

A representative for Anastasi Development also addressed water concerns and said they are willing to invest in the community through a form of water sourcing.

“The assumption is that we are jumping in front of everybody that if you approve this action, we’ll be able to go out and approve building permits. That’s not the case. We’re only creating the legal lots for what the property is zoned for," Scott Anastasi said.

The Board of Supervisors only approved the subdivision tract map. The building of the homes will need separate approval.

Supervisors mentioned multiple times throughout the meeting that they expect a legal battle no matter what decision they make.