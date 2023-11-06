Community members came together in support of the Unity in the Community Concert series in Los Osos

This is the third Unity in the Community Concert series. The series stemmed from the success of a fundraiser Paul Irving hosted for the mudslide victims earlier this winter.

The first concert they did was called Celebrate Los Osos to have the concert proceeds fund the repair of some landscaping repairs.

The second fundraiser they did was in conjunction with the Estero Bay Kindness Coalition.

“There are fundraiser opportunities with all the good and drink proceeds going to help the college fund and there is also a wine raffle and a silent auction,” Irving said.

The event on Sunday held at the South Bay Community Center aimed to raise funds to help another local non profit.

“We want to keep it a small town, but we want to make our little town comfortable and safe and help anyone in our community,” Cullen said.

Crystal Cullen has lived in Los Osos for over 15 years and has been to all three events.

“It helps our community and everyone comes together like when we had our mudslides in town and people lost their homes, everyone came and it shows that we live in such a caring and lovely place where everyone bonds together,” Cullen said.

The event will help fund the scholarship fund for Morro Bay High School.

Thomas Cantwell said he has been to all three of these events and his favorite part is how it brings the community together.

“Seeing the people who live around here and seeing people who I've known for years, and people I haven't seen for years,” Cantwell said.

This event is a joint effort between the Los Osos Rotary Club and the Los Osos Kiwanis.

Leonard Moothart , Los Osos Rotary Club past president, says they are happy to be there and give back to the community.

“We will give up to ten scholarships of a certain amount. up to as much as we can afford. the more money we raise, the more scholarships we can give out,” Moothart said.

He said the average number of people who have attended this event is around 300.

“I think it’s been super sweet to see the community come together for these events and really support what they feel is important in the community,” Irving said.

As of right now, Irving says there are no set plans for the next event but will be talking about today's event.