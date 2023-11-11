Girl Scouts place flags at Los Osos Valley Memorial Park for Veterans Day

The Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast gathered at the Los Osos Valley Memorial Park Friday afternoon to place flags for our fallen service members in preparation for Veterans Day.

This gesture by the Girl Scouts was made to honor and give back to those who fought for our country.

For more than 20 years, Los Osos Valley Memorial Park has placed American flags on their property to honor and pay tribute to veterans who have been laid there to rest.

Dalee Turner, the family service manager at Los Osos Valley Memorial Park, says she’s proud they have the opportunity to be a part of this day of remembrance.

“It really is a wonderful way to focus not only on the community but also with our fantastic veterans that dedicated their lives to the United States of America,” Turner said. “We're just really proud to be able to be a part of this."

For the last several years, the Girl Scouts of California's Central Coast have volunteered to place flags for each veteran at the Los Osos Valley Memorial Park.

However, this year they called Turner to see if they could stop by once again to help spread an act of kindness.

“I said, 'absolutely.' They asked what they could do for us and I said we would just love it if they came out. We have the flags and if they wouldn’t mind putting a flag on each veteran’s marker,” Turner explained.

Hundreds of flags were later placed by volunteers from the Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast.

Sondra Golla, the service unit manager for the Esterio Pines Service Unit, says she is proud the Girl Scouts are making sure each veteran is honored.

“They should not be forgotten,” Golla said. “Their service should never be forgotten and I am so proud that our girls do this service to make sure that they are remembered.”

Golla’s daughter, Charlotte, is one of many Girl Scouts who placed American flags for veterans who served in the armed forces.

Charlotte says this opportunity has given her a chance to think about her relatives that have previously served.

“The best part is that I get to spend time with my friends and think about the people that have passed in my family,” Charlotte said.

Vena Fryer, the Girl Scouts of California's Central Coast Ambassador, has been a member of the Girl Scouts for more than 10 years and she hopes younger generations continue to make positive impacts like this and hopes the tradition continues.

“It's really cool that they get to learn like the meaning of this and I just hope the little Girls Scouts continue to do it and like make as much memories as I have, and continue to do it as long as I have because it's really an impactful experience,” Fryer said.

Los Osos Valley Memorial Park will be hosting a free Veterans Day event on Saturday beginning at 10:30 a.m.

They plan to have a ceremonial flag-raising, a fly-over, and plenty of hot dogs for those in attendance.