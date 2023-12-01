Here's what construction crews are doing to the road at Spooner's Cove in Montaña de Oro

Crews are working to repair a steep slope along the road at Spooner's Cove leading up to the Spooner Ranch House in Montaña de Oro State Park.

“Montaña de Oro is a jewel for those of us that live here locally. We just love it. It’s good to see them taking care of it,” said Bob Camm, Los Osos resident.

Last year's winter storms caused the hillside at Spooner's Cove to begin to slide away. Crews are working to remove a portion of the road, allowing them to repair the slope underneath and then put the road back on top of it.

“I think it was needed after the heavy rains and we’re supposedly getting more rain this coming week so it should improve things,” said Ted Ladewski, who visits Montaña de Oro weekly.

Dan Falat with State Parks says work will take place Monday through Friday from around 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Traffic will be reduced to one lane until the work is done.

“We’re trying to keep the road open so it will be a one-way traffic pattern. We will have flagmen during work hours. We will have stoplights that will be installed for visitors to get to and from that area and through the park completely,” Falat explained.

Bob Camm lives in Los Osos and has been coming to Montaña de Oro for 45 years.

“I’m really glad they’re doing it. It’s kind of a no-brainer. The storms really cut the road there and it's dangerous. I like the fact that over the last few years, they’ve been very responsive to the needs of the park,” Camm said.

Falat reminds visitors to be cautious while driving through the state park.

“That’s a very narrow road. A lot of people love that area which we appreciate. It’s a beautiful park that everybody loves. We ask that everybody be patient, understand that we’re trying to make it better, be cautious when you’re coming around those curves and make sure you’re driving safely so everyone can enjoy the park to the best of their ability,” Falat said.

The repairs are expected to cost about $330,000 and take place over the next four to six weeks. State Parks says if we get any storms during that time frame, the repairs will take longer.